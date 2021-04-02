A teenager from the Woodside Houses has been charged in the March 12 stray-bullet slaying of married mother of two Gudelia Vallinas.
Dajuan Williams, 19, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police announced Monday.
Vallinas, 37, was walking near her home at 32-12 48 St., near the Astoria-Woodside line, when a dispute inside the housing complex spilled onto the street, according to police. Video released by the department shows two men jogging down a roadway to a small traffic island and firing. They missed their target but one shot hit Vallinas in the head.
She was the third mother of young children to be shot dead in western Queens in six months, and her slaying prompted outrage against gun violence and a wave of support for her family. A GoFundMe page set up by her husband, Alfredo Vallinas, to defray funeral expenses, quickly surpassed its $20,000 goal. Vallinas then said the funds would go toward his children’s education. As of Friday morning, the page had raised $66,992.
In a March 31 post, Vallinas gave an update on his family’s life since his wife was killed.
“Hello everyone I hope everyone is safe,” he said. “I just want to express my gratitude towards everyone that has donated to the GoFundMe of my wife and kids. It doesn’t matter the amount you donated what matters is that you did it with good intentions. Yuriely and yarel are trying to do their best living life without a mami. I tell them that we can’t give up in life and we can’t thrown in the towel that we must live our life in memory of my wife Gudelia.
“Currently yarel and Yuriely are being taken care of by their grandparents when I’m working at my job. Also my sister in law Brenda helps me with the kids too...it’s a team effort and luckily I still have my two parents alive and I have my sister in law Brenda...me...
“I tired to do my best to live life but honestly I still can’t believe the love of my life is gone and I will never be able to touch, hear, or smell her...it’s just so tragic how my wife’s life ended and I ask myself what happened...why me...but I guess our plans are not Gods plans and for now I have to carry this hole in my heart forever but, what gives me comfort is knowing that when my time comes...when I die I will reunite with the love of my life Gudelia...once again thank you everybody for donating and God bless you all.”
Vallinas was one of the speakers at a rally held last Thursday against recent gun violence in western Queens, which was attended by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and activist Bishop Mitchell Taylor, among many others. Many attendees held signs calling for justice for Gudelia Vallinas with her photo on them.
Williams, charged with her murder, lives in the Woodside Houses. Police said he has no prior arrests.
