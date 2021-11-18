The Bridge to Life social service organization received $400 in food donations for the needy last Sunday in the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive held at C-Town Fresh in Astoria.
The event was sponsored by the East River Kiwanis Club, U.S. Mortgage Corp. and the Queens Chronicle. C-Town Fresh owner Noor Hamdan donated three gift cards totaling $175 that were raffled off to the donors.
Taking a break from the day’s efforts here are Anthony J. Pappas, left, president of the East River Kiwanis Club, Ree Brinn of the Chronicle, area CPA Antonio Guadagnino and his locally famous dog, Roma, Pamela Menera and Julia Chitos of Bridge to Life and Robert Noest of U.S. Mortgage.
Brinn hosted the event, while students in the Kiwanis organization’s Key Clubs at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria and the Academy of American Studies in Long Island City volunteered.
