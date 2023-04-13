Author and photographer Ganesha Balakarishnan will be featured at “An Ellis Island Tea,” a lecture hosted by the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery presented at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Center at Maple Grove.

Balakarishnan was 20 when he spent 10 months traveling from Singapore to Canada without getting on a plane. He will discuss his book, “The Long Direction” chronicling his journey. Photographs will be on display as part of a month-long exhibit at the center.

Tickets are $30, or $25 for FMG members. Checks can be made to Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens, NY 11415.

Seating for the event is limited, and payment must be received by April 21.

Parking is free on-site, and those driving are asked to use the entrance gate at Kew Gardens Road and 129th Street. The building is handicapped-accessible.

Additional information on “An Ellis Island Tea” and on future artistic and cultural offerings sponsored by the group can be found online atfriendsofmaplegrove.org.

