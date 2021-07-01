A dispute that included the throwing of a firework outside the Shaare Tove synagogue in Kew Gardens on June 25 appears to be unrelated to the house of worship, according to the NYPD.
An investigation conducted by the 102nd Precinct outside of 82-33 Lefferts Blvd. determined the matter was a dispute between a food delivery man on the street and two others in a tan Chevrolet van.
The firework — its strength not described — was thrown from the van and exploded near Shaare Tove as the vehicle pulled away.
The precinct on Friday initially posted a request on social media asking people to avoid the area near the intersection of Lefferts and Metropolitan while they investigated.
“There is no need for public alarm,” the precinct said. “NYPD will update the public in the near future.”
Police said a 22-year-old man filed a complaint for reckless endangerment. He told police an unidentified man engaged him in a dispute and threw “an unknown incendiary device,” which exploded.
— Michael Gannon
