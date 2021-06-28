A dispute that included the throwing of a firework outside the Shaare Tove synagogue in Kew Gardens on June 25 appears to be unrelated to the house of worship, according to the NYPD.
An investigation conducted by the 102nd Precinct outside of 82-33 Lefferts Blvd. determined that the matter was a dispute between one person on the street and two others in a van.
The firework — its strength not described — was thrown from the van and exploded near Shaare Tove as the vehicle pulled away.
The precinct on Friday evening initially posted a request on social media asking people to avoid the area near the intersection of Lefferts and Metropolitan while they investigated.
“There is no need for public alarm,” the precinct said. “NYPD will update the public in the near future.”
A subsequent post referenced the personal dispute and stated that it was not believed to be connected with the synagogue. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.