The Garden Players will bring “Switch It Off,“ a musical comedy with a technology theme, to the stage in Forest Hills for four shows with its troupe of performers ages 5 to 15.
The plot involves adults using technology to improve their brains, getting smarter, faster and remembering more.
What could possibly go wrong?
Performances are scheduled for 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20; and at 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the Community House at 15 Borage Place in Forest Hills. Tickets are $15 and $25, and can be purchased online at gardenplayerstheater.com.
