An unknown vandal or vandals scrawled swastikas that were discovered Tuesday on sidewalks in Rego Park and Forest Hills.
One was found at JHS 157 in Rego Park. The other was at 110-11 Queens Blvd.
They were reported by a local resident. U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) and Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) said in a joint statement that they too have been in touch with the 1112th Precinct.
“Our local leaders and fellow neighbors will never become complacent in the face of such vile acts of hate,” they said. “We remain strong in supporting one another, and condemn these acts of anti-Semitism and cowardice for what they are. Thank you to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for investigating, and our officers at the 112th Precinct for keeping us apprised.”
A police spokesman told the Chronicle on Wednesday that the NYPD had no further information on the case.
— Michael Gannon
