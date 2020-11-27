The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction preventing New York State from enforcing Covid-19 capacity limits in houses of worship while two cases — including one filed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens — are argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
The injunction was granted Thanksgiving Eve in a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the liberal wing of the Court in its dissent.
The opinion also states that the ruling applies to a similar suit filed by a group including Agudath Israel of Kew Gardens Hills and Agudath Israel of Bayswater.
Under state criteria, houses of worship in red Covid-19 zones are limited to 10 people, and those in orange zones to 25. The case was brought against Gov. Cuomo by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, challenging those limits. The diocese argued that the restrictions violate the free exercise of religion provisions in the Constitution.
The seven-page decision was issued “per curiam” — for the court — with no single justice’s name attached. The Court of Appeals has scheduled a full hearing for Dec. 18.
“As noted, the State has not claimed that attendance at the applicants’ services has resulted in the spread of the disease,” the decision states. “And the State has not shown that public health would be imperiled if less restrictive measures were imposed.
“Members of this Court are not public health experts, and we should respect the judgment of those with special expertise and responsibility in this area. But even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”
Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens said in a statement issued on Thanksgiving that he was looking forward to continuing the case in the Court of Appeals.
“I am gratified by the decision of the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, who have recognized the clear First Amendment violation and urgent need for relief in this case,” DiMarzio said.
“I am proud to be leading the Diocese of Brooklyn and fighting for our sacred and constitutional right to worship. I have said from the beginning the restrictions imposed by Governor Cuomo were an overreach that did not take into account the size of our churches or the safety protocols that have kept parishioners safe.”
Gov. Cuomo, in comments made on Thanksgiving, was dismissive of the decision.
“I think that Supreme Court ruling on the religious gatherings is more illustrative of the Supreme Court than anything else,” he said in a transcript obtained from his official website. “It’s irrelevant from a practical impact because the zone that they were talking about has already been moved. It expired last week. I think this was really just an opportunity for the Court to express its philosophy and politics ...”
Cuomo added that he fully respects religion “and if there’s a time in life when we need it, the time is now, but we want to make sure we keep people safe at the same time.”
Roberts and the other dissenting justices support Cuomo’s point that a ruling was not needed now as the churches and synagogues involved were no longer in red or orange zones. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh issued unusually stinging rebukes of that argument in their concurring opinions.
“At the same time, the Governor has chosen to impose no capacity restrictions on certain businesses he considers ‘essential,’” Gorsuch wrote, citing hardware stores, acupuncturists, liquor stores, bicycle repair shops, accountants, lawyers, and insurance agents.
“So, at least according to the Governor, it may be unsafe to go to church, but it is always fine to pick up another bottle of wine, shop for a new bike, or spend the afternoon exploring your distal points and meridians,” Gorsuch continued. “Who knew public health would so perfectly align with secular convenience?”
Gorsuch also said the argument that the churches are no longer in a red or orange zone makes the ruling more urgent.
“It has taken weeks for the plaintiffs to work their way through the judicial system and bring their case to us,” the justice wrote. “During all this time, they were subject to unconstitutional restrictions. Now, just as this Court was preparing to act on their applications, the Governor loosened his restrictions, all while continuing to assert the power to tighten them again anytime as conditions warrant.”
He wrote nothing could prevent Cuomo from reimposing restrictions.
“And by the time a new challenge might work its way to us, he could just change them again,” Gorsuch added.
Kavanaugh lent no credence to the state’s argument that while houses of worship in the zones are subject to more restrictions than essential businesses, they are being treated more favorably that other businesses which must remain closed.
“Rather, once a State creates a favored class of businesses, as New York has done in this case, the State must justify why houses of worship are excluded from that favored class,” he wrote.
Roberts sided with Cuomo.
“The Governor might reinstate the restrictions. But he also might not,” Roberts wrote. “And it is a significant matter to override determinations made by public health officials concerning what is necessary for public safety in the midst of a deadly pandemic. If the Governor does reinstate the numerical restrictions the applicants can return to this Court, and we could act quickly on their renewed applications.”
Justice Stephen Breyer noted in his dissent that the Court “could then decide the matter in a day or two, perhaps even hours.”
He also pointed out that the diocese and Agudath have lost in every other court up to this point.
“The District Court denied the motion for a preliminary injunction,” he wrote. “The Diocese appealed, and the District Court declined to issue an emergency injunction pending that appeal. The Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit also denied the Diocese’s request for an emergency injunction pending appeal ...”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justice Elena Kagan, torched Gorsuch’s examples comparing houses of worship to essential businesses.
“But Justice Gorsuch does not even try to square his examples with the conditions medical experts tell us facilitate the spread of COVID–19: large groups of people gathering, speaking, and singing in close proximity indoors for extended periods of time,” Sotomayor wrote.
“Justices of this Court play a deadly game in second guessing the expert judgment of health officials about the environments in which a contagious virus, now infecting a million Americans each week, spreads most easily.”
The full ruling, concurring opinions and dissents, totaling 33 pages, can be found online at bit.ly/36bHY7m.
