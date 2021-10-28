Calling all families!
At PS 174 in Rego Park, the bat signal was put out recently to call all superheroes — all dads, moms and other family members.
This special day coincided with National Dads Take Your Child to School Day. Families dressed in their best superhero costumes to accompany their children to school.
Families gathered with their children in the large schoolyard before classes began. Students were thrilled to share the special moment with their parents and families.
