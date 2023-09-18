The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in a gunpoint street robbery in Sunnyside that netted the robbers $60,000 on Sept. 15
Police said the robbery took place at about 3 p.m. in the 108th Precinct in front of 48-16 Skillman Ave.
According to the NYPD, an unidentified man approached the victim and fired the gun into the ground. He then took the money from the victim and fled the scene with another unidentified man on a black two-wheeled vehicle. They were last seen heading north on 49th Street.
The New York Daily News reported that the victim had just left a check-cashing business at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbers’ names or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.