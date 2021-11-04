If the squirrels have not gotten to your pumpkins already, bring them to Sunnyside this Saturday and smash, squash or catapult them.
The Queens Botanical Garden is offering a fun alternative to letting the pumpkins rot on stoops after Halloween by hosting the 2021 Pumpkin Smash event at Lou Lodati Park at 41-15 Skillman Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is free, good for all ages and no advanced registration is required.
The smashed jack-o-lanterns and gourds will be turned into compost by the NYC Compost Project and will help revitalize soil in parks and green spaces.
The Department of Sanitation’s NYC Compost Project works to rebuild the city’s soil by providing knowledge, skills, and opportunities to produce and use compost locally. They plan to visit each borough to gather the pumpkin remains and other gourd purging events will be going down across the city.
Saturday’s event will also feature games and workshops on worm bins.
For more information on the pumpkin smash event, visit queensbotanical.org.
