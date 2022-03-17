As petitioning to get on primary ballots continues, Democrats in the 37th Assembly District are lining up to fill the soon to be vacant seat, come the retirement of Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City). Among those candidates is Jim Magee, an attorney from Sunnyside.
Magee has put his experience as a lawyer at the center of his campaign; two of his opponents are also lawyers. Asked why he believes he’s the person for the job, he said, “One of the reasons I’m so effective in court is because I have respect for my adversary, and I listen to my adversary. I think I’d be really good at this in the Legislature.”
Likewise, perhaps Magee’s biggest campaign issue is crime, and he suggested he has the expertise to help write laws that approach criminal justice effectively.
Magee also plans to focus on voting rights and stopping disenfranchisement. Asked for his opinion on the City Council’s granting legal, foreign residents the right to vote in municipal elections, Magee said he was opposed — but not for the same reasons as those Republicans who are fighting it in court.
“We should make it easier for people to become citizens and to have their residences on file so they have a stake in the community,” he said. “This is another thing where, ‘We’re going to give you a say, but we’re not going to give you the full rights.’”
When the Chronicle previously covered the AD 37 race, it was unable to get in contact with Magee. Vlad Pavlyuk, one of four other candidates running for the seat, did not respond to the Chronicle’s requests.
