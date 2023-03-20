A Sunnyside man was stabbed five times and slugged with a baseball bat on Friday by two people who had been feuding with him over street parking, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office and published reports.
A video obtained by the New York Post shows a man kicking the victim and a woman hitting him with the bat. The male assailant also appears to make contact with the victim with what may be a weapon in his hand. The attack takes place in the middle of the street, where blood is already pooling from whatever was done to the victim before the recording begins.
Prosecutors say the incident occurred on 47th avenue between 48th and 49th streets.
The victim is Wilson Chabla Lliguicota, who reports say is 28 years old. The alleged assailants are Arturo Cuevas, 30, and Daisy Barrera, 27, who live together on 48th Street. Both have been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and are being held in jail on Rikers Island.
A second victim, who told the authorities she witnessed the attack on Lliguicota, allegedly was hit with the bat by Barrera.
“This shocking display of brutality will be met with justice,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “We have charged attempted murder and given the viciousness of the attack, asked the court to keep the defendants in custody prior to trial. The request to remand was granted. Our thoughts are with the victims.”
Lliguicota was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was in critical condition, according to the DA’s Office. He suffered five lacerations, one of them to his face, and severe brain trauma, which required surgery, the office said. He was put on a ventilator.
Multiple news outlets said the defendants had a running dispute with the victim over parking.
Police initially charged the two with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. But Katz’s office upgraded the main charge for each to attempted murder and also hit both with two counts of assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.
