The Sunnyside Library is set to reopen for partial service today, March 4, after having been shuttered for four months while a renovation was done.
The branch at 43-06 Greenpoint Ave. was closed while a new ramp and doors were installed so the entrance could be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the library said.
The reopening brings to 36 the number of Queens Library locations offering to-go service. The 24/7 returns at the branch are operational, and customers may make requests for materials. To-go service allows them to request materials in advance either online, using the QPL app or by phone at (718) 990-0728 and then picking them up at a location with to-go service. They must wear masks inside and stay at least 6 feet from other people. Bathrooms, browsing and public computers are not available.
The Sunnyside Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with a one-hour closure from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning) every day except Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; and 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (with a one-hour closure for cleaning from 3 to 4 p.m.).
