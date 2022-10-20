Talk about coming back to prepandemic levels — the Queens Chronicle’s Summer in the Borough Photo Contest is bigger and better than ever! The 14th annual edition saw scores of submissions from 30 entrants, and as you can see, many of them were just stunning.
Taking the cake was Mike McGevna of South Richmond Hill, whose shot of a fisherman at sunset at Riis Landing in Rockaway covered all the bases of beauty, composition, mood, technical quality and more. As the winner, McGevna will get passes to a family-friendly entertainment event in or around the city.
We have so many photos that need to be seen we’ll be posting the ones that couldn’t fit here on our website. Be sure to check those out, and consider entering our next competition, the 15th annual Holiday Photo Contest, set to start at Thanksgiving. Happy shooting!
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
