The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage with summer right around the corner. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives.
Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22; ; Wednesday, June 28; Thursday, June 29; Sunday, July 2; and Wednesday, July 5; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, and Sunday, July 23, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse; and
• Rotary Club NY of Queens and Gorkhali Samaj New York from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 15, at Queens Place mall at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.