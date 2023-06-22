The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage with summer now here. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives.
Information on how to donate or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. today, June 22; Wednesday, June 28; Thursday, June 29; Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2; and Wednesday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on and Sunday, July 23, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse;
• Baglung Sewa Samaj, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at 75-15 Woodside Ave. in Elmhurst; and
• Rotary Club NY of Queens and Gorkhali Samaj New York, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Queens Place mall at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse.
