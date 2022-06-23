Sue Bird, who played basketball for Christ the King High School in Middle Village before going on to become one of the greatest women’s basketball players in history, announced last week that she will retire in August at the end of her 21st season in the WNBA.
Bird, 41, made her announcement June 16. She was a member of the class of 1998 at CTK, playing her junior and senior seasons there. The much-sought-after point guard then went on to play for the University of Connecticut, where the Huskies won NCAA national championships in 2000 and 2002.
She has five Olympic gold medals, won in Athens in 2004; Beijing in 2008; London in 2012; Rio in 2016; and Tokyo in 2020. She played for five EuroLeague champions.
Bird has spent her entire WNBA career with the Seattle Storm, selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft. A press release issued by the Storm said she is the league’s all-time assist leader with 3,114, more than 500 ahead of the runner-up.
Bird is the only player to play at least 500 WNBA games, starting all of them. As of her announcement, she ranked second in league history in three-point shots, fourth in steals and seventh in scoring.
In her final game in New York at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 19, Bird capped an 81-72 win over the New York Liberty with a three-point shot from the top of the arc with 20 seconds left.
