Subways to close overnight for cleaning, disinfecting

The New York City subway system will close down overnight from 1 to 5 a.m. beginning May 6 to allow for the cleaning and disinfecting of every subway car every day.
Every bus in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s system will also be disinfected daily.
“This is a monumental undertaking,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press conference on Thursday. “So many of these things we talk about just never existed — testing of this magnitude, contact tracing of this magnitude.
“It’s never existed, so we have to design new approaches to do this.”
Under the program, all subway lines will be closed down every overnight period until further notice. NYC Transit and MTA Bus lines will remain in operation for essential workers who must travel during those hours.
Those who need them will be provided with up to two free rides per night with for-hire vehicles at MTA expense with proper identification as an essential worker.
The NYPD will greatly increase its presence in order to protect the workers during the cleaning of trains and subway stations; and to remove the subway system’s growing homeless population with the help of trained outreach workers.
“There were two nightmares I had from day 1,” Cuomo said. “One, we did everything we did and you didn’t stop the rate of infection and stop the increase.
“My second nightmare was essential workers saying, ‘I’m not going to work ... It’s too dangerous. I’m going to stay home. ... They need the public transit system. It is our obligation to do everything we can to keep them safe.
The MTA said subway ridership is down more than 90 percent due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and that the overnight hours are the least-traveled.
“We owe it to them to keep them safe on the way to work and on their way back home to their families,” Mayor de Blasio said, joining the press conference remotely. “It’s not going to be easy. No one said its going to be easy. But we’re going to make this work.”
Cuomo acknowledged the mayor’s contention — with one addendum
“Nobody said it was going to be this hard, either.”
