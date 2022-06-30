A 15-year-old subway surfer was seriously hurt Thursday evening after striking his head while riding atop a No. 7 train.
The NYPD said the incident took place at 6:08 p.m. as the train approached Corona’s 111th Street station. Officers responding to a 911 call found the boy unconscious on top of the train. EMS personnel took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation found he was train surfing when his head struck an unknown object.
“Riding on top of a subway car is reckless, extremely dangerous and inconsiderate as it causes significant delays for other New Yorkers,” said Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chief Safety and Security Officer Pat Warren in a statement. “Seeking a thrill that promises heartache for family and friends is foolhardy; choose other avenues to have some fun, ones that demonstrate respect for those you care about.”
Trains in both directions were delayed during the evening rush. Station announcers gave information on alternate routes by bus. The investigation is ongoing.
— Michael Gannon
