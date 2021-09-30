The NYPD’s 104th Precinct and Transit District 33 are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man shown above for allegedly taking or attempting to take an up-skirt photo of a passenger on the escalator to the platform of the Myrtle/Wyckoff Avenue L train station on Sept. 23.
Police said the incident took place at 1:28 a.m. when the man approached the woman from behind on the escalator and placed his phone under her skirt. She turned and confronted him, at which point he walked down the escalator and fled to the street. He is described as an Asian man between 25 and 28 years old, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black mask, a white shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public also can submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
