State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. visited PS 49, The Dorothy Bonawit Kole School, in Middle Village on Nov. 9 to hand out Student of the Month awards to the children for their displays of kindness.
The senator, seen at right with student Aydin Yildiz, thanked Principal Thomas Carty and the PS 49 staff for allowing him to visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.