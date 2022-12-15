Student robbed on Forest Hills street 1

These two men are wanted for a daylight street robbery near three schools in Forest Hills on Nov. 14.

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

Police are seeking two suspects in the daylight robbery of a teenager who was standing near a bus stop on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills on Nov. 14.

According to the NYPD, the crime took place at about 3:10 p.m. in front of a restaurant at 98-31 Metropolitan Ave., which is next door to the North Forest Park Library and three blocks from a campus that houses three public schools. Video of the suspects can be viewed at qchron.com.

Two males approached the 15-year-old victim with one displaying a knife before the two demanded his book bag. The other then punched the victim in the face and took the bag, which contained a laptop, a calculator and a charger.

Both then fled. Police said the boy did not sustain serious injuries.

Anyone with information on their names or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

QueensChronicle.com