The city and other agencies are canceling or altering normal procedures due to the winter storm that is expected to hit New York City Friday night, Jan. 28, into Saturday, June 29.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Friday night until 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The NWS is calling for between 7 and 10 inches of snow in portions of Queens with winds of up to 45 miles per hour and near-blizzard conditions for a period on Saturday.
Wind chills on Saturday could range between -5 and 5 degrees.
New York City’s Department of Homeless Services has issued a “Code Blue” alert for Friday night. Anyone seeing anyone at risk, particularly a homeless person, is asked to call 311. Shelters also will be accepting all walk-ins.
The city’s Department of Transportation is suspending alternate side of the street parking regulations on Saturday to accommodate snow removal operations. Parking meter regulations remain in effect.
Alternate side regulations are already suspended for Monday, Jan. 31, and Tuesday, Feb. 1, for Lunar New Year’s Eve and the Lunar New Year.
In other changes:
• All NYC Health + Hospitals Covid-19 testing and vaccination services will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 29;
• All New York City Test and Trace locations will suspend services at 5 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed through Saturday;
• The city’s Department of Education has canceled all sponsored weekend activities and all extended-use permits, including adult education, special education and PSAL activities will be cancelled on Saturday; and
• All branches of the Queens Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and remain closed on Saturday.
The U.S. Postal Service also is asking residents to keep the paths to their mailboxes free of snow, ice and other obstacles.
This post has been edited to include information on the postponement of a Stop 'N' Swap event in Glendale.
