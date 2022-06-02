Following the massacre of 19 children and two adults at a school in Texas, City Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), speaking at top right, led a march against gun violence down the 34th Avenue Open Street. The march was designed to run 21 blocks, from IS 230 at 73rd Street to PS 149 at 94th Street in Corona, with one name of each of the 21 victims recited at each corner along the way. Among those marching were many young people, including, at top, Alexis Calle of Queens Technical High School in Long Island City and Iris Sanchez, above, of Information Technical High School, also in LIC.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Walter Karling
