The Astoria community celebrated the long-sought installation of a four-way stop sign and crosswalk at the corner of 12th Street and Astoria Boulevard last Friday — a measure expected to especially protect children going from the Astoria Houses to PS 171, the Peter G. Van Alst School.
Coming together to celebrate the sign and take the new crosswalk for a spin were, at top, Andre Stith, left, of the Zone 126 education nonprofit; City Councilman Costa Constantinides; Old Astoria Neighborhood Association President Richard Khuzami; Astoria Houses Residents Association President Claudia Coger; and members of the PS 171 school community with Principal Lisa Stone.
“This new signage reflects the best of communities working together,” Constantinides said in a prepared statement, saying that Khuzami, the OANA, Coger, Stone, PS 171 and Stith “all deserve our praise for making our streets safer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.