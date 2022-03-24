Vito Giambrone of Florist Hills Events, a flower shop and nursery on the Rego Park-Middle Village line, was showing a rack of potted plants to an uninitiated gardener on Tuesday.
“Perennials,” he said. “They come back every year.”
Timing in a garden can be everything: planting the right seeds, bulbs and plants to spring up at the right times and in the right order to maximize their beauty.
The same, perhaps, can be said for the flower business.
Vito and Rosie Giambrone, owners of Florist Hills Events, had been on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park for 20 years. But the property is on the site of a planned apartment and office building; and they left on Dec. 31.
They found a new place just one block off Woodhaven, at 89-17 Metropolitan Ave.
And for owners whose business is flowers, the timing couldn’t have been any better.
“We reopened on Valentine’s Day,” Rosie Giambrone said. “Our regular customers are still coming. And we have new ones, even though we only moved a few blocks.”
Tuesday included meeting a customer to plan flowers for a wedding and supplying a landscaper whose own business has just kicked into its busy season.
Inside one can get cut floral bouquets, and accessories like decorative planters and potting soil. They also cater to those wishing to leave flowers for friends and relatives across the street at St. John’s Cemetery.
While the shop on the inside looks like any other good-sized store, the building sits where Metropolitan and Cooper avenues converge to make the block an elongated triangle.
But Rosie Giambrone said even the odd shape of the land worked out, giving them the outdoor nursery section on Cooper, with customer access from that side too.
“We have two main entrances,” she said with a satisfied smile.
The business, Rosie Giambrone said, continues a family tradition. Her father, Joe Zuccarello of Whitestone, has been in the business in Whitestone for more than 50 years.
And between spring gardening startups and June brides, the next tidal wave is just over a month away on May 8.
“Mother’s Day,” she said.
