Residents of Fitchett Street in Rego Park will tell you they want speed bumps to slow drivers down in front of their homes; and in June the city’s Department of Transportation told the Chronicle they have been approved.
It said the same in February 2020.
What the residents still want to know is just what is taking so long.
Fitchett’s geography makes it a convenient bypass for people who want to head south on the Woodhaven Boulevard corridor without subjecting themselves to Woodhaven’s traffic lights.
Drivers can turn left where Woodhaven meets 63rd Avenue and veer slightly right to access Fitchett. It is one-way for a single block before crossing 63rd Drive.
The two-way street is narrow — it is often impossible for two vehicles to pass each other there without one yielding where cars are parked on both sides.
There also is a blind curve before a one-block straightaway leading to 64th Road with its four-way stop signs. From there a gradual curve and a more abrupt one lead to the terminus at 67th Road.
Residents say many drivers use Fitchett not only as a bypass, but a speedway.
“Nobody stops here,” resident Elijah Catrone said as a car sailed through the stop sign at 64th Road. “They either roll through or ignore it.
“My best friend’s cousin is the reason they have a stop sign further down. He got hit about 15 or 20 years ago.”
He noted that PS 174, William Sidney Mount School, and a playground are a block away from Fitchett farther down.
“Children walk to and from there,” he said.
“Watch and they won’t stop here,” added Justin Stevens. “Nobody who’s speeding through here lives on this street.”
The Chronicle back in June saw an SUV and a motorcycle approaching the blind curve simultaneously from opposite directions. Both the driver and the rider were either careful enough or familiar enough with the roadway to slow down before either one could have seen the other.
The Chronicle did not hear back from the DOT prior to press time, but back in June, a spokesman again said speed humps have been approved for Fitchett between 64th Road and 65th Avenue, and that the agency was working to “do the installation when resources became available.”
That made a nearby resident — who says quite clearly that the road is dangerous — simultaneously laugh and groan. He pointed out that the DOT had recently done repaving in the area, including on both sides of 64th where it crosses Fitchett.
“Do you seriously mean to tell me they didn’t have one [cubic] yard of asphalt left over that they could have shaped into speed bumps?” he asked incredulously?
Frank Cottone lives in Maspeth but frequently visits Fitchett.
“I usually park two blocks away,” he said. “I’ve had my car hit twice. My friend who lives here has been hit four times. They sideswipe you. And they never stop. Look up and down this street and you’ll see that every car parked on Fitchett has its driver’s side mirror turned in. You have to.”
A check of the entire street proved Cottone to be right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.