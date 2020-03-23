Step to the rear (door) of the bus

All city buses began rear door boarding on Monday morning as per an agreement among Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the two unions representing bus operators.
In a joint statement, the MTA, Amalgamated Transit Union and the Transport Workers Union said the move is designed to protect drivers from potential exposure to coronavirus by ensuring a safer distance between them and passengers.
Customers will board and exit all local and Select Bus Service buses using the rear doors. Express bus customers will board as normal, but will not be permitted to sit in the first three rows of the bus to ensure customers are a safe social distance from bus operators.
Queens buses on Monday morning had the front three rows cordoned off by yellow chains. A Queensbound bus from Nassau County had the same setup, only using yellow tape.
Riders using wheelchairs and other ADA customers will still be permitted to board at the front of all local and SBS buses, and board as usual on express buses. Regular fare policy remains in effect wherever on-board payment boxes or SBS off-board ticket machines continue to be accessible.
“While Governor Cuomo has ordered non-essential workers beginning Sunday night to remain in their homes and not take mass transit, we are taking aggressive action to protect our thousands of frontline employees who are delivering a critical service to New York, moving the healthcare workers, first responders, utility workers, and essential employees who are protecting us from this public health crisis,” MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said in the statement. “Transit workers are the lifeblood of this city and region and we are going to do everything we can to protect their health and safety.”
Mark Henry, president and business agent for ATU Local 1056, praised the agreement, along with his members.
“This coalition of unions acknowledges the MTA for recognizing their concerns by acting on this initiative,” Henry said. “Rear doors access is necessary given the way our state, our city and our nation are dealing with coronavirus. We pray for all residents as the health risks are great and unknown; together we will overcome the challenges before us.”
“We know we are essential workers providing an essential service during this national emergency — but we also need to be protected to the greatest extent possible,” said Tony Utano, president of TWU local 100. “This is the right move. It will better protect our Bus Operators, give them some peace of mind, and demonstrate that their concerns have been heard.”
Sarah Feinberg, interim president of NYC Transit, thanked the 51,000 men and women of the agency for their work during the crisis, crediting them with saving lives.
“Rear-door boarding will help ensure a safe social distance,” she said. “The safety of our employees and customers is priority one.”
