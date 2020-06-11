Herb Stempel, the longtime Forest Hills resident who exposed the rigging of 1950s TV quiz shows, died April 7 at 93. The news of his death was reported at the end of May.
Stempel was a contestant on “Twenty-One,” a show where, unbeknownst to the audience, players were given questions and answers in advance.
He became a star with a series of wins as he was given the image of a poor GI working his way through school.
When ratings went down, Stempel lost to Columbia University professor Charles Van Doren. He was promised more TV work by the show’s producer but when it didn’t happen, Stempel blew the whistle on the situation, testifying before Congress about the workings.
Before “Twenty-One,” he was in the Army and went to City College under the GI Bill. After the scandal Stempel became a high school social studies teacher and later worked for the city’s Department of Transportation.
Stempel’s story was told in the 1994 movie “Quiz Show,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. John Turturro played Stempel.
According to The New York Times, he married Tobie Mantell in 1954 and they had a son, Harvey. Mantell died in 1980 and Stempel later married Ethel Feinblum. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.
