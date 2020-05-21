Life around Queens continues during the coronavirus.
A walk around Forest Hills sees different motivational messages and thanks to first responders.
Stones at a Burns Street home showed a painted house with the message “Stay In, Stay Safe,” and another had a smiling sun with the words “Thank you Heroes” and drawings of people wearing surgical masks.
Another house in the neighborhood has a sign thanking healthcare workers, police, firefighters, grocery workers, truckers and “Everyone who is selflessly doing what needs to be done Risking your life to save ours.”
On Exeter Street, someone made sure that even a hook-handed pirate with an eyepatch keeping guard outside the house followed safety protocols to limit the spread of the virus with a surgical mask.
