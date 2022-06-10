The state and city Departments of Transportation have announced the following plans for road closures in Queens.
All work schedules are subject to change because of weather conditions.
The state DOT is advising motorists of early-morning closures of the Exit 24 ramp from eastbound Grand Central Parkway to Little Neck Parkway in Queens, on or about Tuesday, June 14, through approximately Thursday, June 16, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. each morning; and from Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. and continuing through approximately Monday, June 20, at 5 a.m.
To access Little Neck Parkway during these closures, motorists should take Exit 23 (Cross Island Parkway/Winchester Boulevard) and follow the signed detour.
These closure is needed to facilitate work on the state DOT’s $13 million pavement preservation project that is taking place in Queens, Brooklyn and Richmond Counties.
City projects are spread throughout the borough.
In Long Island City, 43rd Avenue between Jackson Avenue and Hunter Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 26 for new water main, sewer main and manhole installation.
In Jamaica, 88th Avenue between Parsons Boulevard and 153rd Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through to install sewer service.
In Astoria, 24th Avenue between 29th and 31st streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 12 for mainline subway track repairs.
In Kew Gardens, 132nd Street between Grand Central Parkway/Union Turnpike and 82nd Avenue will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 12 to remove a crawler crane.
The Forest Hills Festival of the Arts on Sunday, June 12, will result in the following road closures beginning at 10 a.m.:
• Austin Street between 69th Road and 72nd Road;
• 71st Road between Austin Street and Queens Blvd.; and
• 71st Avenue between Austin Street and Queens Blvd.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
