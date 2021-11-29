State and city gear up for Omicron

Gov. Hochul and city officials have decided not to wait for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to be detected in New York State.
On Friday, Nov. 26, Hochul, under her emergency powers, signed a declaration to allow the Department of Heath to limit nonessential and nonurgent procedures for hospitals of systems where the availability of inpatient beds falls below 10 percent of capacity “or as determined by the Department of health based on regional and heath care utilization factors.”
The new protocols will take effect on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a statement on Hochul’s official website. They will be re-assessed based on the latest Covid-19 data on Jan. 15. The executive order will also enable New York State to acquire more quickly any critical supplies to combat the pandemic.
“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and combat this pandemic,” the governor said. “However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming.”
Hochul said her order will help ensure the state’s hospital systems will be ready for any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months.
“The vaccine remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and I encourage every New Yorker to get vaccinated, and get the booster if you’re fully vaccinated,” she said.
On Monday, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi issued an updated mask advisory, saying that all New Yorkers are encouraged to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
“Let’s take steps now to stay safe, protect each other and prepare for the #OmicronVariant,” Mayor de Blasio tweeted on Monday morning.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, in a video posted on Twitter, said Monday that he will be following Mayor de Blasio’s approach when he takes office on Jan. 1.
“Anyone who believes that we are going to play off a different playbook under the next administration of not pursuing vaccines, they need to believe that it’s not true,” Adams said. “We are going to be on this same playbook. We must get vaccinated in a real way, and I’m going to continue to advocate that and amplify it.
“So let’s acknowledge the fact — we’ve done an amazing job as a city and I’m proud of what New Yorkers have done under this pandemic. It hit us in the gut at the beginning, but we adjusted and we’re dong the right things and we need to encourage each other to continue to do that.
