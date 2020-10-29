The state Attorney General’s Office has secured more than $613,000 in penalties and restitution from developers who flouted rent-stabilization rules and deceived tenants, AG Letitia James announced Monday.
Three of the four cases that yielded the agreements to pay occurred in Queens.
The sponsors of the offering plan for the Bridgeview Tower Condominium, in Long Island City, who utilized 421-a tax benefits, indicated that residents would not be tenants, the AG’s Office said. But in the end they were, and under rent-stabilization protections. The sponsor now must pay a $150,000 penalty.
The sponsor of the 5-11 50th Avenue Condominium, also in LIC and using 421-a benefits, falsely told the AG’s Office that the building was vacant, the announcement said. It will pay $178,842 in restitution and refund $21,158 to tenants.
The sponsor of the Millennium 99 Condominium in Rego Park failed to treat certain tenants as rent-stabilized and overcharged some, the AG’s Office said. It will pay $159,592 in restitution, along with $43,066 to tenants and a $30,000 penalty.
A fourth case was in Brooklyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.