Citing the staffing concerns that union leaders have been raising for weeks, Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday that in-person schooling for most students will be delayed again, four days before it had been scheduled to begin.
The new reopening plan will proceed through a series of phases that will allow the school system to hire additional staff as officials analyze the need for each grade level.
Blended learning students in 3-K, the early education program for 3-year-olds, prekindergarten and District 75 schools will still report to class Sept. 21.
Students in schools with kindergarten through fifth- or eighth-grade classes will start Sept. 29, while those in middle and high schools, secondary schools and adult education will begin Oct. 1.
The school year originally was to begin Sept. 10 but was pushed back under pressure from the teachers and administrators unions until Sept. 21, until de Blasio’s new announcement.
During the announcement, the mayor appeared with union leaders who said the extent of staffing shortages has become more clear since teachers began entering their school buildings to prepare last week.
“Instead of an abstract or hypothetical it started to come into actual numbers of teachers that would be needed,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew.
The move causes more disruption to families that have had a hard time planning work and home schedules around the shifting plans for in-person schooling.
“Oh my f---ing g-d,” one Howard Beach mother said in a text to her husband notifying him of the change.
But parents “are a lot more pragmatic than you might imagine,” de Blasio said at the press event in response to a question from a reporter alluding to any perception that he is changing school plans day by day.
The parents understand the city is dealing with an unprecedented situation, he continued, and “they’re not shocked when something this difficult has to be adjusted from time to time.”
Teachers found out about the delay that morning through media reports. One Queens high school teacher told the Chronicle that he found the last-minute shift “very unsettling” because it potentially disrupts his lesson plans.
He was still waiting as of Thursday afternoon to hear how the next month’s remote learning arrangements would incorporate the teachers who had been tapped to provide remote instruction for blended learning students.
“It’s putting yet another stall on programming,” said the teacher, who added that most educators he knows are convinced at this point that committing to remote-only learning would have been a better way to go.
Along with the delayed reopening, the mayor announced that he will bring on 2,500 new educators at 3-K, Pre-K, District 75, K-5 and K-8 schools, in addition to the 2,000 extra teachers he had already agreed to deploy.
President of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators Mark Cannizzaro, who has been asking for 10,000 new teachers in order to meet the demand, said that while staffing demands are changing daily as more parents decide to go remote-only, he predicted there will be additional need as the school system gets closer to opening at the high school level.
“We’re going to do another analysis later in the week on middle schools and high schools,” Mulgrew said.
Fifty-eight percent of students are expected to attend physical classes part-time under the city’s blended learning plan, while 42 percent have opted for online-only education as of Sept. 11, according to officials.
Peter C. Mastrosimone contributed to this story.
