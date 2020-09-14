As New York City public schools prepare to start in-person learning Sept. 21, staffing shortages continue to be an issue according to the United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew in a Monday afternoon press conference.
That morning Mayor de Blasio held a remote press conference in which he addressed staffing concerns that were raised by the teachers union in August by announcing that the city will deploy an additional 2,000 educators into schools immediately.
According to Mulgrew, that number would not be enough.
For the past month, UFT leadership and the Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators have continuously raised alarms that the city will need additional teachers to be able to juggle the demands of the blended learning model, which requires separate staff for students learning remotely in addition to in-person teachers.
Principals have begun raising concerns that they may not have enough staff to meet the safety requirements for limiting class size, let alone staff remote learning. In early August when around 74 percent of parents said that their children would be participating in blended learning, CSA calculated that it would need an additional 10,000 teachers in order to meet the demand need.
Though more and more of those parents have opted for remote-only learning, Mulgrew said that it was unlikely that number was unlikely to make up enough of the city’s student body to make the additional 2,000 teachers work.
“The 2,000 is clearly not going to be enough,” he said.
The DOE’s most up-to-date data from its parents survey, as of last Friday, showed approximately 58 percent of students are set to return to school buildings starting Sept. 21.
In his press event earlier in the day, de Blasio said that the teachers who would be deployed would be DOE employees who were being transferred over from other roles and substitute teachers, many of whom have been working in Regional Enrichment Centers, the facilities created to provide childcare for the children of essential workers.
Mulgrew said the city needs to take a close look at everything it promised in a 50-point plan it agreed to in order to squash the threat of a teacher strike. Delays in the test and trace program that is supposed to kick in as soon as a staff member or student self-reports a positive COVID test result was another factor that it had not overcome.
On Friday, teachers at IS 230 in Jackson Heights decided to work outside after the city did not provide same-day test and trace outreach in the wake of a reported positive case.
"They are not making the grade in terms of getting all this work done," Mulgrew said.
Asked whether the union would be ready to prevent schools from opening Sept. 21, Mulgrew said that all options are on the table and that he will make a decision “at the appropriate time so that everyone would have enough time to adjust.”
"If you asked me whether we were ready to open today, I would say we are not,” Mulgrew said.
