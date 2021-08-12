The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying members of a group that chased down two victims following a confrontation outside the Palace of Zuly bar at 913 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood the morning of July 3.
A video, which can be viewed at qchron.com, shows at least 13 people chasing the victims, one of whom was stabbed at the corner of Wyckoff and Madison Street. A man shown near to the top left of the photo stopped to pull a discarded orange table from a pile of trash behind him before resuming the chase. The suspects are men and women in their teens or early 20s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). People can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
