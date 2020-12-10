St. Michael’s Cemetery will celebrate its second annual tree lighting with a video ceremony to be posted Dec. 12.
The ceremony is being held virtually at stmichaelscemetery.com.
The event is a celebration, a renewal and a remembrance of those entrusted to St. Michael’s and the families who honor their loved ones.
The Rev. Kate Flexer will open the ceremony with a prayer and the video will embrace the music of the season.
Christmas ornaments with the names of remembered loved ones will be placed onto the tree. St. Michael’s offers the ornaments free to families who wish to commemorate their loved ones during the Season of Joy.
The form to ensure the ornament will be placed onto the tree is available at stmichaelscemetery.com.
Types include an angel, a snowman and a happy holidays ornament.
At the end of a year that has seen losses and hardship, the tree lighting promises a new year of hope.
The East Elmhurst cemetery, which opened in 1852, is committed to ensuring loved ones will always be in the hearts of their family and friends.
For more information, visit the cemetery’s website or call (718) 278-3240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.