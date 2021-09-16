The annual St. Michael’s Cemetery Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony was held last Saturday in East Elmhurst to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
Among the highlights and the guest speakers, newly-elected Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, top, addressed those in attendance.
Al and Maureen Santora, center, gave a moving tribute to their son, FF Christopher Santora, a member of the FDNY who perished that tragic day.
Musical interludes were performed by the Juilliard-trained Brass 22 band, above.
Kenneth Honig, right, the retired commanding officer of the Port Authority Police Department, related to the audience the horrific events of the day 20 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.