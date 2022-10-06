For the first time since Covid-19 turned life upside down, the annual Saint Luke’s Church Rummage Sale is back.
The event, a “bargain hunter’s paradise” and a Forest Hills staple for decades, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 8, and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“The St. Luke’s Rummage Sale offers a treasure trove of gently used vintage and boutique fashions, books, recordings, jewelry, men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, toys, linens, appliances, housewares and much more,” say the organizers in their promo. “The White Elephant department is a worthy rival to the Antiques Road Show. The snack bar tempts hungry shoppers with sandwiches, hot dogs, chili, quiche and delicious homemade desserts supplied by the church’s justly renowned bakers.”
The event is a key fundraiser for Saint Luke’s, and unsold items are donated to community causes. This year the snack bar will be out on the church lawn.
Saint Luke’s is located at 85 Greenway South in Forest Hills Gardens. For further information, one may call (718) 268-6021 or visit stlukesforesthills.org.
