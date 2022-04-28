St. John’s Prep was hopping with activity for weeks before Easter as volunteers engaged in “bunnying,” the school’s term for “acting like the Easter Bunny by sorting treats and packing baskets for children.”
The Astoria school’s United Dance Teams’ Annual Easter Basket Project, spearheaded by Dance Director Debbie Befumo, now in its sixth year, benefits children residing in local homeless shelters.
On Good Friday morning, 510 baskets left the building and were delivered by faculty and alumni to three family shelters in Queens. Borough elementary schools also pitched in to help, especially St. Leo Catholic Academy in Corona, Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy in Floral Park and PS 111 in Long Island City, along with Molloy College’s Women’s Field Hockey Team.
Sophomore Alyssa Tankleff, inset, who spent hours packing baskets and delivered them with her mom, 1994 alum Jennice Burch-Tankleff, said, “The Easter Basket Project makes me feel like I am doing something that really matters for the less fortunate.”
Befumo noted that the volunteers seek to serve “the invisible homeless — those children tucked away in shelters ... often being too ashamed to explain to their friends why they suddenly had to change schools ... who most need our kindness and generosity.”
