On a humid, hazy Saturday, community volunteers toiled alongside city parks workers as they raked, bagged trash, speared litter and swept walkways at MacDonald Park in the hot sun.
Members of Friends of MacDonald Park and others were out between 10 a.m. and noon on June 26 to give the popular community spot some much-needed extra maintenance and care.
Students and other residents donated their time and effort to help maintain the green space that runs parallel to Queens Boulevard and has been a longtime urban refuge.
Massive budget cuts and understaffing have presented a significant problem keeping the park clean and resulted in visible neglect.
Overgrown foliage along with debris scattered across the grass and under the benches provide clear evidence that its needs have been neglected.
Volatile and occasionally aggressive behavior from some homeless people has compromised overall safety and comfort levels for those who want to enjoy the park in peace.
“Our mission is to help the Parks Dept. They cut 1,700 staff during the pandemic,” said Steve Melnick, founder of Friends of MacDonald Park. “The Parks budget for New York City was cut $85 million.”
Melnick said even the most strenuous efforts to get the park pristine again are unlikely to be enough without sufficient funding and backing.
“We need daily cleaning, regular gardening, and there’s been little to no enforcement of smoking and drinking,” he said. “We’re not getting enough resources to maintain it, we’re underserved and spread thin. Even though it’s just over an acre, it’s densely populated.”
The news isn’t all bad. A decade after the September 2010 tornado and Hurricane Sandy in 2012 knocked down trees and all but flattened the park, many lush new trees stand in the community’s extremely popular recreational community space — some of which were planted by Melnick.
He’s pleased with the park’s recovery from the severe storms and the new trees in place of those that were lost.
“I love to see them thrive,” he said. “We’ve planted 40 new trees in the circle and they’re actually growing too big.”
Despite ongoing issues, residents continue to gather in the park to play, exercise, play chess, hear music, relax and enjoy nature. MacDonald Park’s comeback has been beautiful to witness and experience.
Melnick hopes that with the community’s continued contribution and efforts, things will improve even more.
