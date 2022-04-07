Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village will welcome spring the next two Saturdays.
The office of City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and the city’s Department of Transportation will host a bike helmet giveaway beginning at noon on April 9 at the blacktop section off of 80th Street.
The giveaway will go on while supplies last. Children must be present to get their helmets.
Further information is available by contacting Holden’s office at (718) 366-3900 or by email at district30@council.nyc.gov.
Holden’s office and the Department of Parks and Recreation also are inviting people to an Easter event from noon to 3 p.m. on April 16.
The event will include an Easter egg hunt, games and other activities for children. It will take place at 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and Juniper Boulevard South.
Further information can be obtained by email at avaichunas@council.nyc.gov or by calling (718) 366-3900.
