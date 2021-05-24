A serial spray-painter has marked up 45 cars parked on the streets of Astoria in the last week, on top of 20 he defaced back in March, and police are seeking the public’s help in putting a stop to it.
Most if not all of the damage has been done in daylight, according to the NYPD. The department’s press office did not immediately respond when asked if the graffiti consisted of any words or was just a series of marks.
The spray-can man first struck March 26, police reported, when he vandalized 20 vehicles on 35th Street between 31st Avenue and Broadway, sometime between 8:30 and 10:11 a.m.
It wasn’t until May 18 that he did it again, spray-painting another 20 vehicles on 27th Street between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard sometime between 4 and 9 a.m.
The next day he was back for more, hitting 17 more vehicles on 33rd Street between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars between 9 and 11:45 a.m.
His last unwanted art project came on May 22, when he marked up eight more vehicles on 32nd Street between 34th Avenue and Broadway between 7:35 and 10 a.m.
All the incidents occurred within the 114th Precinct.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
