Arrested last year by the coronavirus, National Night Out Against Crime returned Tuesday night, with western Queens police precincts showing up in full force to connect with their constituents at joyful celebrations of community.
At top, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes joins Deputy Inspector Ray Jenkins, the 114th Precinct commanding officer, and Community Council President Ann Bruno and stalwart Joseph DiPietro in Astoria Park.
Below them, 108th Precinct officers hobnob with the Sunnyside Kiwanis Club at Lou Lodati Playground.
Above, newly promoted Deputy Inspector Jonathan Cermeli, in white shirt, commander of the 110th Precinct, is surrounded by officers and supporters in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. At left, a K-9 team brings smiles at the 115th Precinct’s event at Northern Playground in Jackson Heights. — Peter C. Mastrosimone
