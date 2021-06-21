The City Council has passed a pair of measures aimed at reducing or eliminating fines that small business now pay for some low-level infractions.
Intro. 2333 adds amendments to the city code that would offer relief from numerous existing minor violations for sanitation, health, transportation, consumer affairs, noise control and building violations. It would lower the cost of other violations, and in some cases allow for a cure period during which an owner could fix problems before summonses are issued.
Intro. 2234 would allow small businesses and restaurants to settle outstanding fines issued before March 7, 2020 by paying 75 percent of the total. Fines accrued since March 7 could be settled for 25 percent with no interest. The reduction would be in effect for at least 90 days, but could be extended.
Some payments also could be refunded under Intro. 2234.
The story was first reported by Crain’s New York Business, which stated that Mayor de Blasio supports both bills.
Executive Director Andrew Rigie and Counsel Robert Bookman of the New York City Hospitality Alliance praised the legislation in an email.
“For 20 years now the City Council has been discussing comprehensive regulatory and fine reform, so bravo to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, the bill sponsors, Councilmembers [Mark] Gjonaj and [Vanessa] Gibson, and all the Councilmembers who got it done,” they said.
“Now, instead of immediately hitting small businesses with huge penalties, inspectors have an opportunity to educate and allow them to fix it, before levying unnecessary and burdensome fines for minor violations, which will have an enormous positive impact on the city’s restaurant industry and save our local restaurant, bar and club owners millions of dollars every year and improve the regulatory environment.”
They urged de Blasio to sign the bills into law.
Both bills passed in the Council on June 17 by identical 48-0 votes. Queens co-sponsors of Intro. 2233 included Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
Holden and Gennaro were co-sponsors of Intro. 2234.
