Grouphug founder Krystal Persaud will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m. to present “Solar Cat: The Cutest Solar Panel Ever Made,” which is installed at the New York Hall of Science in Corona. The 140-watt cat-shaped solar panel is mounted on a window and powers a charging station that visitors can use to charge their phones.
The solar company makes creatively designed solar panels for use by consumers and companies, “changing the perception that solar panels are a boring utility,” said Persaud. “Whether you’re an individual looking to charge your personal devices or a school looking for a solar installation that is not just a boring rectangle, we’re making solar panels that make you smile.”
