Commissioner Jonnel Doris of the city’s Department of Small Business Services paid a visit to Ridgewood last week on Small Business Saturday.
At top, Doris, left, and Ted Renz, right, executive director of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, present a few gifts to Cristina Nastasi, a pastry chef at Rudy’s Bakery & Cafe.
Above, Doris and Renz drop in on Nick Sciortino, left, Sandra Tiburcio and Sal Sciortino at Pants Pantry.
