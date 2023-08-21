A skateboarding thug slugged two people in the head with a metal baseball bat Saturday in Astoria, knocking one unconscious and putting the other in the hospital, according to the authorities. A suspect was caught shortly after the second attack.
Matthew Lloyd, 36, of 20th Avenue in Astoria, allegedly committed the first crime at about 6:10 p.m. near the corner of 19th Street and Ditmars Avenue. According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, he came up behind victim Jamal Bermudez, 46, and hit him in on the back of the head with the metal bat. Bermudez fell, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness. He suffered injuries including bleeding, swelling and lacerations, the DA’s Office said, while Lloyd fled on his skateboard.
Just about 11 minutes later, Lloyd, still on his skateboard, approached Massalis Hristos, 79, near 20-17 19 St. and clocked him with the bat. Hristos also fell to the ground. This time, however, Lloyd continued his attack, repeatedly hitting the victim in the head and face with the bat, according to the DA’s Office. Hristos suffered fractures to his skull, eye socket and face.
“The victim underwent surgery in an effort to save his eye and remains hospitalized,” the DA’s Office said in a press release. “Lloyd was arrested a short distance away less than an hour after the second attack in possession of a skateboard and a metal bat.”
Lloyd was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degrees, attempted assault in the first and second degrees and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He was remanded to Rikers Island and ordered back in court Aug. 25. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder.
“The randomness of the attacks is as frightening as their brutality,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “As a city, we cannot concede our neighborhoods to those who would randomly attack. The defendant will be held to account for his alleged actions.”
