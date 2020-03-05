A Frank Sinatra High School senior was honored with the Teen Arts Week Citizen-Artist award at the 92nd Street Y Monday, one of five inaugural winners.
Visual artist Naima Ryan is a youth advocate and teen ambassador at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As an intern and ambassador at the museum, he gave feedback on teen events and how to make education programs stronger.
“It feels really, really great,” Ryan told the Chronicle. “You don’t realize how much of an impact you’re making until somebody points it out to you.”
The event, with Ryan, who lives in Brooklyn, and students from each of the other four boroughs honored, kicked off Teen Arts Week, now in its second year.
The Astoria high school student said he became interested in art when he was 4 years old and his mother would take him to museums.
Ryan’s favorite part of being at the Museum of Art?
“Meeting new people and talking to all the people that come through,” he said. “I love interacting with people.”
Ryan is hoping to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.